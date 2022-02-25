Over the next two weeks, the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change will convene to finalize the second installment of its most recent report, which covers climate impacts, adaptations and vulnerabilities.

The virtual gathering will include the largest number of women authors to date, according to survey results published in the journal Nature in February. The increase in women IPCC authors is a promising sign that recent efforts to bring gender parity to one of the foremost authorities on climate change are working.

“Things are changing,” said Miriam Gay-Antaki, one of the survey authors. “People are realizing that attending to gender is not a nuisance but something that a lot of people actually want.”