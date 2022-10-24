The Greening of Coal Country

This story is part of Red State Green Energy, a series about renewable energy endeavors in places where conservative politics or pro-business attitudes reign. This series is funded in part by a grant from the Solutions Journalism Network’s Business & Sustainability Initiative.

With a childhood steeped in coal dust and a budding career powered by wind, few embody West Virginia’s transformation more than Logan Reel.

The grandson of a coal miner, Reel keeps with him his grandfather’s long, painful death from pneumoconiosis — black lung disease — in 2012. Reel was 15 years old. “It really took a toll on him,” he says. An Air Force veteran, Reel might have followed in his grandfather’s footsteps if not for an economic sea change that has taken hold around his birthplace, in the coal mecca of Northeast West Virginia.

With support from the G.I. Bill, Reel recently graduated from Eastern West Virginia Technical College where his career as a wind turbine worker took off. After a year and a half in East Tech’s wind program, in July 2021 Reel started working for Clearway, a $5.8 billion energy company headquartered in San Francisco. Now he maintains the wind turbines at Clearway’s new, 23-turbine Black Rock Wind Farm, those that generate clean energy atop the same picturesque West Virginia mountains that once provided this region its seemingly endless supply of coal.

At 24, Reel is too young to remember King Coal’s heyday, yet not old enough to recall the first turbines going up on these summits. In some ways, this lack of context serves him well. Without a dog in the political infighting wind power has brought to this region, Reel has a laser-focused optimism that is propelling his burgeoning career quickly forward.

“People are very opinionated,” he said. “They either think it’s the coolest thing ever, or they associate you [with wind power] and they hate you, as well.”

Reel is part of a massive paradigm shift stretching from the hilltops of Allegheny-area Pennsylvania to the pits of Southern Tennessee, the latter of which has seen a whopping 79 percent drop in coal production. Historic coal towns and counties, majority right-leaning and Trump-favoring, are now reluctantly accepting Big Wind with relatively open arms.

And Big Wind is returning the embrace with hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in tax incentives, and lucrative careers to offer would-be miners and their kin. For West Virginia wind technicians like Reel, who make $77,000 a year on average, the shift to wind has opened up a world of possibilities.

“I’m doing well,” he said. “I’ve got big plans.”

Some notable milestones have marked the 158-year history of Mineral County, West Virginia.

Nancy Hanks, the mother of Abraham Lincoln, was rumored to have been born and raised in the saddle of Doll’s Gap. As was Henry Gassaway Davis, infamous loser to Teddy Roosevelt. At the turn of the century, Mineral County prospered as its coal, carted across the country on trains (coal-powered themselves), fueled the growth of a rapidly expanding nation. Semi-bituminous coal — coal heated up in rotary kilns — from Mineral County was shown off at the 1904 St. Louis’ World’s Fair, and purportedly powered Admiral George Dewey’s fleet at the Battle of Manila Bay.

But Mineral County has changed, particularly over the last 15 years, shifting towards a reputation more defined by what’s above ground than beneath it.

That is to say, its wind.

It has had little choice. Driven by the Fortune 500 preference for cleaner energy, West Virginia’s coal economy has been vacating as power plants suck in more wind and solar. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s Annual Coal Report of 2022, production plummeted 28 percent from 2019 to 2020, the equivalent of shuttering 17 mines. Today, there’s only one coal plant left in Mineral and two in nearby Grant County, as utility companies like Appalachian Power phase out fossil fuels — at a rate, in Appalachian’s case, of about 10 to 12 percent a year.

Despite these market forces, local and state politics make replacing fading coal with wind turbines difficult. In Pennsylvania’s southern wind cluster to the north, 26 farms in the state’s Allegheny Mountain ridge contribute to only two percent of the state’s energy usage. Wind energy advocates like Joseph Minott, who’s been decrying fossil fuel addiction for 40 years at the Clean Energy Council, blames state legislators for shooting down promising pro-wind bills.

“Anything that’s not a fossil fuel, it’s very hard to move in Pennsylvania,” Minott says. Even though there’s strong support for RGGI, Minott says entrenched politicians stonewall most attempts to bolster the state’s wind energy subsidies. “It’s not only sad, given the recent climate change reports and what have you, but I think it borders on the criminal.”