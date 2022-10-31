Become a Member Donate

In Ghostly Graveyards, Biodiversity Is Nourishing the Living

Few human-inhabited places are as ecologically rich as old churchyards, where nature’s spirits thrive undisturbed for centuries.

By:
October 31, 2022 5 min read

In Ghostly Graveyards, Biodiversity Is Nourishing the Living

Few human-inhabited places are as ecologically rich as old churchyards, where nature’s spirits thrive undisturbed for centuries.

By:
October 31, 2022 5 min read
Climate + Environment

Alexander Turner is a freelance photographer and journalist based in Bristol, UK. His work has appeared in The Guardian, The New York Times, Libération and many others.

Related Stories

Cities + Towns

Churches Are Becoming Players in Making Cities More Affordable

June 7, 2021 4 min read

They own prime land in expensive residential areas and have a mandate to help the vulnerable.

Farms + Food

‘Open Source’ Seeds Loosen Big Ag’s Grip on Farmers

October 14, 2022 5 min read

A handful of companies own the patents on virtually every seed planted in the US. Now, a new crop of unowned seeds is bringing biodiversity back to farming.

Civic Engagement

The Nature Lover’s App That Became a Catalog of Earth’s Biodiversity

July 25, 2022 5 min read

In the millions of posts on iNaturalist, users are unearthing new species, tracking invasive insects and making incredible discoveries. Scientists are taking note.

My bookmarks