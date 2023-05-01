Up-Close Ecotourism Is Bringing Back Mexico’s Gray Whales

The fight to preserve the lagoon was hard-won. Massive piles of dried shells beside the dirt road are a stark reminder of the lagoon’s exploitation in the past.

Maldo Fischer, the owner of Baja Ecotours, which operates the camp and the whale watching boats we’re using, was the leader of the local movement to fight Mitsubishi. The Japanese company had singled out the rich salt flats of San Ignacio in the early 1970s to build the world’s largest salt factory on the shores of the lagoon, aiming to net seven million tons of industrial salt every year. When it set up a salt factory in a lagoon farther north, the whales stopped frequenting that area. From Christopher Reeve to Margaret Atwood, Octavio Paz to Glenn Close, many of the world’s best-known environmentalists and artists made the trek to the remote San Ignacio Lagoon to protest. The Natural Resources Defense Council collected more than a million signatures against the development in the decades-long fight. But it took a visit from then-president of Mexico, Ernesto Zedillo, and his successor, Vicente Fox, whose granddaughter petted a whale in the lagoon, to finally cancel the company’s plans in 2000.

The Baja model of communal protection has been copied by communities around the world, from Maine to Ghana. Mexico is home to some of the worst exploited fishing grounds in the world and some of the most intact reefs, sometimes surprisingly close to one another. The reason is that many fishermen in Mexico have been organized in cooperatives since the 1940s. Some of the co-ops pursue maximum profit and pull from the ocean as much as they can; others advocate for sustainable practices. The difference in results is clearly visible today: while the profiteers’ nets come up increasingly empty, the sustainable cooperatives showcase clean, plastic-free bays, freshly painted houses and smart concepts for directly marketing their sustainable catch of sea bass and halibut to their international customers.

While other fishermen start collecting abalone and throw their nets as soon as the season starts, the fishermen in the San Ignacio Lagoon and in nearby Punta Abreojos voluntarily leave their boats in the bay or rent them out for whale watching until the end of April. By then, the abalone and fish are bigger, which means the fishermen’s nets are fuller, while fish numbers recover more easily. “At first, some of us fishermen were angry,” Fischer admits. “We didn’t like to be told when to fish and when not to. Now we see the whales as part of our family because we’ve been working with them for so many years.”

Some areas have been closed off for fishing entirely, and even where it is allowed, gill nets are no longer permitted. These protected areas are not huge and would be more effective were they bigger, but even protected micro reserves are surprisingly successful, according to the local Ecosystem Science Program.

Fischer, the quiet, assertive camp owner, came to San Ignacio as a fisherman before founding Baja Ecotours and rising as one of the elders in the community. His grandfather Frank Fischer was a German merchant who visited town on his ship in 1910, fell in love with a local woman and stayed to work as a car mechanic. Now Maldo Fischer sees the protection of the area as his legacy. His wife, Catalina, meticulously collects every scrap of paper and plastic separately, to turn it into seats and toys for the local schools. Food leftovers are donated to a local ranch as food for their pigs in return for fresh vegetables. The outhouse toilets are flushed with marine water, and fresh water is used as sparingly as possible. You don’t see a single plastic bottle or wrapper on the shores.

Scientist Octavio Aburto-Oropeza, professor at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, has been observing fisheries in the Gulf of Mexico and the Gulf of California for 20 years. “The biomass has increased by 400 percent since the protections were put in place,” he says. Aburto-Oropeza especially praises the sustainable cooperatives as models worthy of emulation.

Of course, overfishing is a global problem. The world’s hunger for tuna and sardines is being satisfied with brutal exploitation. More than three-quarters of the world’s oceans are severely overfished. But these Mexican cooperatives have found an effective, reproducible solution for their bays.

According to Aburto-Oropeza, a few factors are crucial for long-term success. First, there has to be a valuable resource, such as whales, oysters, or lobster (as in Maine). Second, the area must be rigorously protected so that fishermen from other areas can’t swoop in and exploit the riches. Third, Aburto-Oropeza considers trust an essential element. The members of the cooperatives must trust each other as well as the scientists and the regulating bodies. Too often, scientists from other cities or even foreign countries dictate what a community should do, or lawmakers pass regulations without knowing the specific challenges on the ground or have no means to enforce the rules. Fourth, the fishermen need an income during the months when fishing is on pause. In poor remote areas such as around the San Ignacio Lagoon, there are simply no industries that can offer employment. In San Ignacio, the necessary income comes from whale watching tours; in nearby Punta Abreojos, the fishermen are also being paid by scientists to count and document the fish stock.

Fifth, the cooperative has to agree on a long-term vision. It’s not just about the harvest of one or two seasons but about securing the health of the environment for coming years and decades.

With Maldo Fischer as the chairman of the association, the model works fantastically with the gray whales in San Ignacio, but similar concepts have been implemented by lobster fishermen in Maine, where lobsters were nearly extinct and have recovered after the fishermen implemented sustainable practices. And the idea not only protects the sea. In Germany, communal stewardship of farmland (called “Allmende”) has traditionally proven to be healthier for nature and for its stewards, when long-term health of nature and inhabitants is the common goal.

In San Ignacio, the whales don’t know that they contribute to their own survival when they play with our boat like a tug toy. Our boat captain, Cuoco, has nicknamed a female whale “Heart” because of a heart-shaped white mark on her flanks. She rubs her side on the fiberglass hull of the sturdy boat and makes eye contact. Her iris is black, within a deep brown eye the size of a fist. Unnervingly, she holds eye contact for what seems like an eternity but is probably not more than a minute as our skiff bobs up and down with the waves. Dorsey is convinced that the whales recognize the captains and himself from previous visits. “It’s an intelligent look inquiring about the strange creature in her domain,” he writes in his newly published book. “We have shared this planet together for eons, but many people have no idea just how connected we are to these animals.”