How Farmers Used California’s Floods to Revive Undergound Aquifers

Waterline is an ongoing series of stories exploring the intersection of water, climate and food, told through the eyes of the people impacted by these issues. It is funded by a grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

As an onslaught of storms soaked California with record-breaking rain last winter, Christine Gemperle found herself crisscrossing her almond orchards in knee-high muck boots and a slicker. She was out in the driving rain doing exactly what many farmers were trying to prevent: opening her irrigation gates and letting the flood rush into her orchards.

She left the gates open until the stormwater pooled three or four inches deep in ditches between her rows of almond trees. A few days later, the water had vanished, having seeped into the sandy soil, at which point Gemperle would open the gates again, repeating the process.

Each time she did so, the vital aquifer deep below her farmland filled up more and more.

“I was just able to put [the water] on [the field] and it went down, put it on again and it went down,” she says.

For generations, during dry periods, California farmers have pumped water from deep underground to keep their crops hydrated when surface water supplies are scarce. Gemperle is no exception. Like many of her fellow farmers in California’s agricultural Central Valley, in dry years she turns to underground aquifers to irrigate the 135-acre almond farm she runs with her brother in Turlock.

These dry years are becoming more frequent –– the megadrought in the American West has made the past 22 years that region’s driest in at least 12 centuries. With less rain, farmers increasingly lean on the state’s aquifers to make up the difference. As a result, between 2003 and 2021, the Central Valley’s supply of groundwater diminished by the equivalent of 1.4 times the capacity of the country’s largest reservoir, Lake Mead.

Under California’s system, farms that take on excess water to recharge aquifers can extract additional water from those aquifers during dry periods.

But if farmers are the biggest takers of California’s dwindling groundwater supply, they are also becoming critical players in filling those aquifers back up. This year, Gemperle Orchards joined a growing number of farms helping to replenish overdrawn aquifers by flooding their orchards and fields with excess stormwater during wet seasons and letting it soak into the ground.

“We’re going to treat this [aquifer] like a bank,” says Gemperle, who’d seen research about the on-farm groundwater recharge method through her role as a member of the Almond Board of California. “Every year that I can put [water] in, I’m going to put in. And then every year that I need, as emergency backup, to take out, I’m going to take out. But I’m going to … watch what I take out to make sure it balances about what I can put in during the wet years.”

Protecting the Central Valley’s water supply is a matter of national concern. The 400-mile-long region, framed by rugged coastal mountains to the west and the snow-capped Sierra Nevada range to the east, produces about a quarter of all the food consumed in the US. But weather trends have made water access unpredictable. Periods of intense precipitation and flooding punctuate long droughts. Between 2019 and 2021 the region’s groundwater stores declined sharply, at a rate 31 percent faster than in previous droughts.