How Farmers Used California’s Floods to Revive Undergound Aquifers

Farms designed to recharge groundwater are answering the state’s existential question: How do you make sure devastating rainfall doesn’t go to waste?

A flooded vineyard at Terranova Ranch. Photo courtesy of Don Cameron

Elizabeth Hewitt is a freelance journalist based in the Netherlands. She's interested in how policy-making impacts lives, and likes to write about local solutions to big problems.

Related Stories

Climate + Environment

California’s Floodplains Are Coming Back, and So Are Their Salmon
April 1, 2022 5 min read

Farmers and ecologists are partnering to restore the state’s natural flooding patterns, allowing native fish to thrive.

Cities + Towns

Amsterdam’s ‘Smart’ Blue-Green Roofs Reduce Urban Flooding
April 7, 2023 5 min read

The city scaled up the planting of self-watering residential rooftop gardens that mitigate flooding and lower temperatures.

Economy

A New Generation of Black Farmers Is Cultivating Self-Determination
August 21, 2020 6 min read

By going back to the land, Black farmers are resuming a journey toward “food sovereignty” that began centuries ago.

My bookmarks