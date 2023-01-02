How a Country Embraced the River It Feared

When the Waal River floods near the Netherlands’ border with Germany, the overflow inundates the Millingerwaard nature reserve, swamping meadows, glades and trails. Beavers move up into the trees and build temporary homes. The current reshapes the landscape, eroding gullies and leaving new ponds in its wake.

This isn’t disaster. It’s design.

The low-lying Netherlands is a global pioneer in protecting against rising sea levels and oceanic storm surge, having erected massive retractable barriers off its coasts. Less well known is the country’s innovative strategies to deal with river flooding. Rather than just building up fortifications against high waters, the Dutch have made more room for floods to rush in. Millingerwaard is just one example of dozens of riverside locations across the Netherlands that have been reconfigured to make way for the inevitability of flooding.

Projects like these are designed not only to mitigate damage from flooding along the river, but to yield other advantages that actually benefit the surrounding environment. Adjacent to the busy shipping route on the Waal, Millingerwaard is a celebrated example of floodplain ecological recovery. And in the nearby city of Nijmegen, an initially controversial second channel created a park that has remade the city’s relationship with the river.

Coastal destruction is a dramatic visual symbol of our warming planet. But climate change is making river flooding more common, too. Rising temperatures mean the atmosphere can hold more moisture, leading to intense rainfall, prompting floods like the deadly ones in Germany in 2021.

For centuries, the Dutch protected against river overflows by building up dikes. Despite these measures, major floods in 1993 and 1995 prompted evacuations of a quarter-million people.

“I think that’s what this shows, is that nature is our best ally in solving some of these big challenges we have.”

“That was actually the beginning of reconsidering how to deal with larger floods on rivers,” says Frans Klijn, a water management expert with the research institute Deltares. “Are we going to raise the embankments more and more and more, ever again and again and again? Or do we need to change our policy?”

In the early 2000s, the Netherlands chose the latter when it launched the Room for the River program, which transformed the country’s approach to river flooding from “wall it in” to “let it flow.” Alongside flood safety measures, which included expanding floodplains and removing bottlenecks, the program’s projects incorporated nature, recreation or industry. While the national government was the architect of the strategy, local governments and stakeholders realized the projects.

The multi-functional approach was key, explains Klijn, who served on an oversight committee for the program, because large floods happen rarely, but people interact with the spaces daily.

“If you make something ugly, which functions once every thousand years, but looks ugly every day, then you’re doing a stupid thing,” Klijn says. “What you need to do is have a secondary objective, which is enhance the quality of the environment.”

Frans Schepers watches ripples on the placid small pond in the early dusk of a December afternoon. A duck. Not a beaver.

“Sometimes you just see them,” whispers Schepers, a longtime frequenter of Millingerwaard and the co-founder of Rewilding Europe, an organization working with local partners to create new wild nature areas across the continent. Native to the Netherlands but extinct since the 1800s, beavers were among the first species introduced after the former farmland was transformed into natural habitat in the 1990s.

Surefooted on the carpet of damp oak and willow leaves, Schepers deftly hops over a two-foot-wide channel the semi-aquatic rodents built connecting ponds in the riparian forest. The fresh scent of water mint wafted from hearty green sprigs growing from the marshy earth, but was overtaken by a muskiness — a trace of a fox. Though the beavers remained hidden, their presence was obvious from their dens and teeth marks on tree trunks.

The Rhine River that flows all the way from the Alps enters the Netherlands here, splitting into multiple branches, including the Waal. The river had once naturally shifted its path over a large plain, but its course was restricted over centuries. Land was converted for agriculture, a transformation that intensified after World War II.

Natural spaces adjacent to the river diminished, and dikes were built up to protect farmland from flooding. But the river’s narrower course came with risks, like when early snowmelt and heavy rains upstream swelled rivers in January 1995. This area was one of those evacuated as high waters threatened to breach the dikes. The embankments held, but the event was a wake-up call that made locals more open to the idea of leaving space adjacent to the river.

The Millingerwaard reserve emerged from a coalition of interests including nature development, flood protection and the local economy — both the clay-mining industry and new nature tourism.

“It was a win-win-win situation,” says Bart Beekers, of ARK Nature. The organization launched the Millingerwaard project in 1991 with a section of sandy riverside dune that had been used to graze sheep. The area grew as organizers acquired a patchwork of adjacent lots, restoring natural processes to the floodplain partially encircled by the meandering Waal River.

From the downstream side, clay mining companies dug out a series of channels. Now, when the river runs high, water fills up the side channels. If the river is very high, it inundates the whole area — lessening the force of floodwaters downstream. The changes decreased the river level by nine centimeters.