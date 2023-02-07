For the Housing Market’s Greenest Buyers, ‘Earthships’ Are Taking Off

State-of-the-art solar panels provide power and hot water. Rain is collected on the green metal roof, and the water is reused four times — first for drinking and showers, then to water the greenhouse, then to flush the toilets, and lastly, the gray water nourishes the Russian olive tree and shrubs in the garden outside. Though rains in Taos usually stay far under two inches per month, the collected water suffices for a thrifty family of four. Utility cost: zero. Depending on their diet, a family could grow most of their food in the greenhouse. “Initially, we had tilapia here,” Earthship Academy Director Lauren Anderson says, pointing to the fat orange koi in the indoor pond. “But they grew faster than we could eat them.” The chickens have their own miniature earthship in the courtyard.

Long dismissed as hippie havens, earthships have made a surprising comeback in recent years as a real solution for many construction problems. As gas prices rise, hurricanes leave entire states without power for weeks, and the climate crisis raises awareness of precious clean drinking water and other resources, the earthships are taking off. “I’m no damned hippie,” Reynolds states, “but the way society is going, I feel like I’m in a herd of buffalo heading for a cliff. I’m not going down that way. I’m trying to save my ass, and that is a powerful force.”

Indeed, earthships attract an increasing number of followers. More than 200,000 visitors check out the prototypes in Taos every year. The vehicles parked out front are no longer rusty pickup trucks but new Teslas. The pandemic and the climate crisis have spurred interest in sustainable, off-grid homes. Nearly 200 students learn about Reynolds’ principles every year at the Earthship Academy in a month-long course, and the earthships that are rented out nightly to tourists are almost always fully booked. And in an economy where supply chain issues rendered conventional construction materials expensive and scarce, the raw material for earthships can be found in abundance: trash.

Reynolds trudges ahead to show his latest construction site. Rows of stacked old tires, filled with sand and packed in concrete, insulate the U-formed shell to the north. Squashed beer cans protrude from half-finished adobe walls. Hundreds of blue, green, brown and clear glass bottles, floating horizontally in the walls, artfully filter the light.

The material is dirt cheap, but the construction is labor intensive. For many hours, a young crew of 12 pounds sand into the tires before they’re stacked to form a wall and covered in cement. More than a thousand tires are upcycled in the back wall of a two-bedroom house. Reynolds recycles up to 20 tons of trash in every earthship. Taos county offers no recycling services, and when one young mason has finished her canned tea, she simply throws the container on the ground — it will be integrated into the wall she’s building.

With its preference for cement and steel, the construction industry is one of the biggest climate sinners and responsible for 38 percent of the world’s CO2 emissions, according to the UN. Increasingly, architects turn to upcycling to lower the carbon footprint of new buildings. “I see a surprising trend to low-tech solutions for sustainability, and earthships are part of that,” says New York architect David Benjamin who specializes in sustainable construction and leads the innovation lab at Columbia University. In Berlin, Germany, architects are building a so-called “Circular House” reusing doors, windows and granite from demolished buildings. For a pilot project in Esch, Luxembourg, designers create buildings from shipping containers, cans, bottles and compostable natural fibers. The architects of an addition to the design museum in Gent, Belgium, worked with sustainable bricks that scientists developed from local trash to achieve two goals at once: recycling and fewer CO2 emissions. And the Dutch designer Joost Bakker proved that off-grid living is even possible in the midst of Melbourne, Australia, when he built a three-story off-grid house with a greenhouse and sewage treatment in the city.

“The house takes care of me, and I take care of the house,” 34-year-old Texan solar engineer Gaelan Kefauver says while smoothing out an adobe wall in a half-finished earthship. He quit his job after working for well-known solar companies such as Tesla. “These companies say they want the best for the planet, but at the end of the day, it’s all about the bottom line,” he says and shakes his head. For the last three and a half years, he’s been helping Reynolds build earthships, and he also bought a cheap lot nearby to build his own. “This here is more genuine, more authentic,” he says. He likes that earthship living is “very simple.” Most earthships don’t have a TV or a dishwasher. “I might have to wait for a sunny day before I turn on the washing machine,” one of the earthship owners says, “but that I have to be mindful how I use resources is exactly what I like about it.”

Not all earthships are that simple anymore, though. The price tags have gone up. Phoenix, the fanciest earthship, is currently for sale for $1.5 million. It sports artfully rounded walls with handmade metal ornaments, a koi pond, and a fireplace with a built-in waterfall. A millionaire couple nearby built themselves a luxury ship with a solar-powered sauna, jacuzzi and dishwasher. To power such amenities, they invested in larger solar panels and water cisterns big enough to fulfill these needs and wants. Maybe because these luxuries contradict the original idea of simplicity, Reynolds rants, “I’m tired of building for rich assholes.”